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Isolated storms today before a dry weekend

Temperatures will remain close to normal for early June.
Isolated storms today before a dry weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon and evening, mainly east and south of Tucson. Storm coverage won't be as widespread as Wednesday, but any storm that develops could bring gusty winds and blowing dust.

Temperatures will remain close to normal for early June.

The forecast turns much quieter heading into the weekend. Most of southern Arizona will stay dry from Friday through early next week, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected.

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