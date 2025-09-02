Isolated storm chances continue through Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clearing.

The increased moisture will bring slightly elevated storm chances, mainly across Santa Cruz, central and western Pima counties today. Heavy rain with a threat of flash flooding will be the main hazard with any thunderstorms.

Additional thunderstorm chances are expected Wednesday. Then Thursday into the weekend sees increasing precipitation chances as tropical moisture moves into southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will be near normal through Wednesday, then will become below normal the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

