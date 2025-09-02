Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Isolated storm chances continue through Wednesday

Best chance for heavy rain and flooding is across Santa Cruz, western and central Pima counties today
Increased flood potential for Santa Cruz, western and central Pima counties today
Isolated storm chances through Wednesday
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clearing.

The increased moisture will bring slightly elevated storm chances, mainly across Santa Cruz, central and western Pima counties today. Heavy rain with a threat of flash flooding will be the main hazard with any thunderstorms.

Additional thunderstorm chances are expected Wednesday. Then Thursday into the weekend sees increasing precipitation chances as tropical moisture moves into southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will be near normal through Wednesday, then will become below normal the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood