Isolated storm chances continue through the Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy skies with less chance for widespread thunderstorms from Tucson west today.

That said, we could see a few strong isolated storms from Tucson south and eastward this afternoon.

Expect a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through the weekend as tropical moisture continues to moves in. The main threat will be heavy rainfall leading to areas of flash flooding.

High temperature will fluctuate between normal and a few degrees below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

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