Isolated storm chances and extended heat warnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with a chance for isolated storms, gusty outflow winds, and possible blowing dust.

We will see a 20% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms in Tucson, but could be a bit less active as our Monsoon high begins to shift.

Heat will continue to be dangerous. Therefore, the Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday evening.

Hot temperatures for much of the week before cooling off this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

