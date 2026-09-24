Isolated showers and thunderstorm chances continue today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, with isolated showers and storms mainly to our south and west.

IF we get some clearing, we could see a chance for more scattered showers and storms later in the day as a system lifts through the state. Drier air then overspreads southeast Arizona Friday and Saturday.

Moisture moves back into the area late in the weekend into early next week, for a return of the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will warm to just above normal over the weekend and then lowering back below normal through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

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