TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Throughout the weekend, unseasonably hot temperatures are here to stay with triple digits remaining in Tucson. By the middle of next week, a cooling trend will set with temperatures dipping into the 80s and 70s by next weekend.

Sierra Vista will be in the low 90s for the week before dipping to 77° by next Saturday. Tucson will start off at 100° before dipping into the low 80s by next Saturday.

Cochise County Forecast Oct 12

