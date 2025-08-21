Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Intense heat continues across Southeast Arizona with isolates storm chances

Dangerous heat remains through Friday; only limited storm activity expected, mainly over higher terrain this weekend.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will continue to see daily chances for thunderstorms and rain showers, with coverage and intensity varying by day. While some areas could see downpours, others may stay dry depending on local conditions.

An extreme heat warning remains in effect through Friday, with highs ranging from 100°F to 110°F and little overnight relief. This creates a major to extreme heat risk, particularly in lower elevations and desert areas.

By the weekend, slightly cooler temperatures are expected, though isolated storms may still develop, especially over higher terrain. Cochise County will remain drier with lower storm chances.

