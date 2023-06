TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today was the second day in a row we've seen triple digit temps and the third of the year.

Tomorrow is expected to go back into the 90s for Tucson and you might notice breezy conditions by the afternoon.

Wind speeds in Southern Arizona will range from 10-25 mph tomorrow afternoon.

There will be a slight cool down in high temperatures on Wednesday but overall a pretty warm week.

