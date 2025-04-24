Increasing wind and wildfire danger as we go into the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will take us through the end of the week, but some cooler air is on the way for the weekend.

Unfortunately, the cooler air will arrive with gusty wind and increased wildfire risk.

The strongest wind will occur from Friday through the weekend with wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph.

Even though the wind won't be extremely strong, the wildfire risk will be high when the wind combines with low humidity and dry vegetation.

This weekend, high temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

