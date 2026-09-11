Increasing thunderstorm chances today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is looking to be more active than yesterday, with scattered afternoon and evening storms across southeast Arizona.

The main threat from storms today will be heavy rain and localized flash flooding, especially across Santa Cruz county and southwest Cochise county.

A more typical isolated to scattered coverage of storms is forecast this weekend into next week.

Daily high temperatures will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal.

Meteorologist April Madiso

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

