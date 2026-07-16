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Increasing storm chances and flash flood watches

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected across most of southern Arizona through late tonight
Afternoon and evening storm chances going up
Increasing thunderstorm chances and flash flooding
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing afternoon and evening thunderstorms today, that could continue into the overnight hours. This will lead to an increased chance for flash flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2 PM today through 5 AM Friday

Gusty winds and blowing dust will also be possible with any thunderstorm.

Chances for thunderstorms will continue through the coming week with day to day variability in location and severity.

Meteorologist April Madison

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