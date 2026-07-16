Increasing storm chances and flash flood watches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing afternoon and evening thunderstorms today, that could continue into the overnight hours. This will lead to an increased chance for flash flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2 PM today through 5 AM Friday

Gusty winds and blowing dust will also be possible with any thunderstorm.

Chances for thunderstorms will continue through the coming week with day to day variability in location and severity.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

