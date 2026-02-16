Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Increasing clouds and wind, and possible sprinkles

Clouds will increase through the day, along with gusty winds, ahead of our next chance for rain and mountain snow
Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy later today
Increasing wind and clouds today
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and wind will increase through the day ahead of our next chance for rain and mountain snow.

Expect a slight chance for showers later today, increasing late tonight into early Tuesday.

Unsettled conditions continue thru the end of the work week.

Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday. Breezy conditions will also persist through much of the mid to late week period.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism