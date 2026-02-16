Increasing clouds and wind, and possible sprinkles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and wind will increase through the day ahead of our next chance for rain and mountain snow.

Expect a slight chance for showers later today, increasing late tonight into early Tuesday.

Unsettled conditions continue thru the end of the work week.

Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday through Friday. Breezy conditions will also persist through much of the mid to late week period.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

