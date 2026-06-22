Hottest temperatures of 2026 so far

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot! That is the trend for the work week.

Highs will climb 4-8° above normal, with Tucson likely seeing 5 or more days of 105° or higher, and will also be flirting with 110° Tuesday through Thursday.

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH is in effect for much of southeast Arizona late Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Winds will also be breezy each afternoon especially in Graham and Greenlee Counties. There is also a slight chance for storms in Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Monday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

