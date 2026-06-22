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Hottest temperatures of 2026 so far

Extreme Heat Watch on the way. Tucson will flirt with 110° by Tuesday.
Extreme heat on the way
Hottest temperatures of 2026 so far
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and hot! That is the trend for the work week.

Highs will climb 4-8° above normal, with Tucson likely seeing 5 or more days of 105° or higher, and will also be flirting with 110° Tuesday through Thursday.

An EXTREME HEAT WATCH is in effect for much of southeast Arizona late Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Winds will also be breezy each afternoon especially in Graham and Greenlee Counties. There is also a slight chance for storms in Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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