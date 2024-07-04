Hotter than a firecracker for the Fourth of July weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shift in our weather pattern will bring monsoon to a crawl as sunshine and extreme heat return to southern Arizona for the Fourth of July weekend.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been posted and will go into effect Friday morning and remain in effect through Saturday evening.

High temperatures will run between 105° and 110° through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Make sure to factor the heat into your plans and avoid any outdoor activities from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Play it safe and have a happy 4th of July!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

