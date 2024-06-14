Hotter temperatures return to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will move out and allow sunshine and extreme heat to return to southern Arizona to finish the week.

High temperatures will climb back into the 105° to 110° range to end the week and go through the weekend.

Excessive Heat Watches have already been posted for Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures are expected to get closer to 110° for the lower elevations of southern Arizona.

A combination of gusty wind and low humidity will make for critical wildfire danger on Friday.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties from Friday morning through Friday evening because of the very high wildfire risk.

Welcome to June in southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

