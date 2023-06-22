Watch Now
Hot, windy weather brings elevated wildfire danger

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 20:48:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfire danger will remain a concern for the next several days as hot, dry, windy weather continues throughout southern Arizona.

Late in the weekend, high pressure will build and temperatures will climb even higher.

Highs will approach 110°, by Sunday, and climb just over 110° for the first part of next week.

Take this heat seriously and make sure to plan some indoor activities as to avoid the extreme heat of the day.

Cuyler Diggs

