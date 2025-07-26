Hot weather stays for the weekend, but monsoon will soon bring relief from the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will stay close to 105° through the weekend as we wait for monsoon to return next week.

Sunday night, moisture will start to increase across southeastern Arizona and will continue to increase through the middle of the week.

This moisture will help fuel thunderstorms and bring a good chance of rain to all of southern Arizona from Tuesday into Thursday.

High temperatures will cool a few degrees and run closer to 100° as we get into the middle of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend and stay cool!

Cochise County Forecast

