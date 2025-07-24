Hot weather returns to southern Arizona for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern has shifted and will put a hold on monsoon as hot, dry air takes over through the weekend.

This dry air will allow temperatures to climb back into the triple-digits with the warmest day expected to arrive Sunday with a high of 106°.

Monsoon will not be able to generate any thunderstorms until moisture returns Sunday night into Monday.

A good chance of rain returns for the middle of next week as moisture continues to increase across southern Arizona.

In the meantime, plan for some hot weather!

Cochise County Forecast

