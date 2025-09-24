Hot today, then an active end to Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today will bring only isolated storm chances, mainly south and east of Tucson.

But starting Thursday, and continuing into the weekend, a weather system will move into the region bringing abundant moisture, strong thunderstorms, the potential for flash flooding and gusty erratic winds.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday evening.

Temperatures will be running above normal today and tomorrow, resulting in Moderate Heat Risks, then dropping to well below normal Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

