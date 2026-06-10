Hot today before weekend storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm day in store Wednesday, with most parts of southern Arizona running 3-5 degrees above average. Tucson has a chance to hit 105 degrees for the first time this year, making it the hottest day of 2026 so far.

Breezy west to northwest winds will add to the dry conditions, especially in the Gila and Aravaipa valleys of Graham County, where gusts could reach around 30 mph.

Moisture is expected to increase late this week as a weather system off the Baja California coast helps draw moisture northward into the region. That could bring the first chances for showers and thunderstorms by Friday, with storm chances lingering into the weekend and early next week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

