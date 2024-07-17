Hot temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain hot through the end of the week and into the weekend as high pressure keeps a strong grip on our weather pattern.

High temperatures will run between 104° and 107° all the way through the weekend and into early next week.

Fortunately, high pressure will drift to our northwest over the next couple of days and help bring more thunderstorms to cool us off in the afternoon and evening hours.

A better chance of rain arrives this weekend as thunderstorms develop over the Mogollon Rim and head south over southern Arizona.

We'll stay extra alert this weekend because thunderstorms that come our way from the Mogollon Rim typically pack a punch when it comes to damaging wind!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

