Hot temperatures on the rise for the week

Posted at 2:36 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 05:36:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The hottest temperatures of the year so far are on the way for the upcoming week because of a high pressure system. The temperatures will top out at 108° on Sunday and then soar to 113° to start the week on Monday in Tucson. Sierra Vista will have triple digit temperatures to begin the week before going down to the high 90s by the end of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have more breezy conditions in the afternoon. And a few thunderstorms will be a possibility near the border this week.

