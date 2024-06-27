Hot, humid weather continues to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not as many thunderstorms will occur as we finish the week because high pressure is overhead which will limit development.

Hot, humid weather will stay with us with high temperatures staying in the low 100s to 105° range through the weekend.

A better chance of thunderstorms will return later in the weekend and continue into next week.

Some thunderstorms will still have the potential to produce heavy rain and localized flooding, especially in areas that have already seen heavy rain over the past few days.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

