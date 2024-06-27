Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hot, humid weather continues to finish the week

High pressure will limit our thunderstorm chances for the end of the week, but heat will rise
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 26, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Not as many thunderstorms will occur as we finish the week because high pressure is overhead which will limit development.

Hot, humid weather will stay with us with high temperatures staying in the low 100s to 105° range through the weekend.

A better chance of thunderstorms will return later in the weekend and continue into next week.

Some thunderstorms will still have the potential to produce heavy rain and localized flooding, especially in areas that have already seen heavy rain over the past few days.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018