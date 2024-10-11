Hot fall temperatures will soon cool down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We still have some 100° heat in the forecast along with the possibility of more record highs, but cooler weather is just around the bend.

We can expect high temperatures in the low 100s through Saturday as high pressure stays strong over southern Arizona.

Breezy conditions will develop Sunday and Monday as cooler air slides south from the Pacific Northwest.

This cooler air will knock our high temperatures into the upper 80s by the end of next week and push our overnight lows into the lower 60s.

A little taste of fall returns to the forecast!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

