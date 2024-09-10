Hot, dry weather will soon give way to a chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot, dry weather will continue through the middle of the week as high pressure keeps a strong grip on southern Arizona weather.

Some relief appears to be on the way with a nice surge of sub-tropical moisture coming in from Baja to finish the week.

The moisture will arrive Friday and bring a chance of thunderstorms to southern Arizona from Friday all the way into next Monday.

Along with the moisture, we'll see high temperatures cooling into the mid-90s over the weekend.

Monsoon will give us a few more days of potential thunderstorms before coming to an end at the end of the month!

