Hot, dry weather to finish the week and go into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hot, dry weather pattern returns to southern Arizona for the end of the week and this pattern will last well into next week.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s to finish the week and Tucson could see its first 105° day of the year either Sunday or Monday.

Our skies will be filled with sunshine over the next few days, so be sure to protect yourself from the dangerous UV rays that will be radiating down upon us.

Breezy conditions will return and this will keep wildfire risk high for the next several days.

Let's play it safe as we go through this upcoming stretch of hot, dry weather!

Cochise County Forecast

