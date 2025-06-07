Hot, dry weather is on tap for the weekend and next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hot, dry weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona and is one that will have our high temperatures in the low 100s for the next several days.

This weekend, daytime highs will climb into the low 100s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

We'll have lots of sunshine, so be sure to protect yourself from dangerous UV rays by wearing plenty of sunscreen that is SPF 50 or higher.

Wildfire danger will also remain high throughout southern Arizona and this will be the case all through next week as dry, breezy weather stays in place.

As of now, it looks like Monday will be the hottest day with a high temperature of 104°.

Have a great, safe weekend and take it easy in the heat!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

