Hot, dry weather is here to stay for a while

Hot, dry June heat is building across southern Arizona and will bring extreme heat by the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The June heat that we expect has arrived and is going to stay with us for the next several days.

High temperatures will gradually climb from the low 100s to 110° by the end of the weekend.

This will be a stretch of heat that you want to take seriously.

Limit your time outside in the middle of the day, drink plenty of water and check on those who may not have access to adequate air conditioning.

By the end of the weekend and early next week, we will likely see temperatures hovering around 110°F.

Now would be the time to adjust any outdoor plans you have for the weekend!

