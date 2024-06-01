Watch Now
Hot, dry weather continues through the weekend

Hot, dry weather continues through the weekend and into next week
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 21:39:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weekend will bring more hot, dry weather and this will keep wildfire risk high throughout southern Arizona.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s, but overnight lows will give us some relief with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.

We don't see any good chance of rain heading our way, but humidity levels should increase as we go into the middle of next week.

Heat will also increase and Tucson will likely see its first 105° day of the year by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend and play it safe!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

