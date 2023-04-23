Hot and warm temperatures sticking around until next weekend

Tucson saturday weather

Happy Earth Day! It was a beautiful day today to go outside and enjoy the warm weather!

Our high reached the upper eighties in Tucson on Saturday but it is going to get even hotter in the lower nineties tomorrow in Tucson.

Cities like Ajo and Organ Pipe already reached the lower nineties today.

However, we are seeing some cooler temperatures at night, dipping down to the upper seventies around 8 P.M. It is going to get as low as the upper sixties around 10 P.M.

Tomorrow in the early morning hours we're going to see a lot of temperatures in the high fifties to low sixties across Southern Arizona but not for long. Those temperatures will shoot right back up to the nineties.

We did see a little bit of wind today, especially in places like Green Valley where it reached 21 miles per hour.

In Sierra Vista we are seeing a lot of low eighties these next few days before seeing 79 degrees on Wednesday and going back up to the low eighties next weekend.

