Hot and dry to begin September's final week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a hot start to the final week of September. We are expecting triple digit heat in Tucson through the early part of the week, potentially record-breaking on Wednesday. Thankfully, cooler air will prevail late this week and into this weekend.

As temperatures drop, we are expecting the wind to pick up. Fire Weather conditions could be a concern this weekend.

Monsoon is quiet as high pressure pushes moisture away from our area. Rain chances are scarce this week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

