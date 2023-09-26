Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hot and dry to begin September's final week

Posted at 10:43 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 01:43:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a hot start to the final week of September. We are expecting triple digit heat in Tucson through the early part of the week, potentially record-breaking on Wednesday. Thankfully, cooler air will prevail late this week and into this weekend.

As temperatures drop, we are expecting the wind to pick up. Fire Weather conditions could be a concern this weekend.

Monsoon is quiet as high pressure pushes moisture away from our area. Rain chances are scarce this week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.25.23

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018