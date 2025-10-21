Highs nudging back into the 90s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming 5-8° above average today and Wednesday.

We'll see increasing clouds tonight through tomorrow, along with breezy winds, especially east of Tucson Wednesday and Thursday.

Below normal high temperatures will return Thursday and Friday, then near normal highs over the weekend.

There will be a slight chance of showers, mainly in the mountains tonight and Wednesday. Otherwise,

dry conditions will prevail Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

