TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is kicking off March with a high of 61 degrees, but gusting winds will dominate the storylines today.

A red flag warning is in effect from 11 am to 7 pm for parts of Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties.

A blowing dust advisory is also in effect from 11 am to 7 pm is those same areas.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 56 degrees.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS