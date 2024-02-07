High wind speeds impact commutes for drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For semi truck drivers like Eric Weeks, this career is something he's done for the last 30 years. He said he's seen how the wind impacts driving conditions on I-10. Wind gusts were between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Tuesday with sustained winds staying between 25-35 miles per hour.

"It impacts us because we are high profile vehicles," he said. "So what i recommend, if you need to stop just stop."

For other drivers on the road, he said it's paramount to keep your distance from the semi-trucks and allow enough following distance.

"Stay away from trucks as much as you can, give them room because they are hard to handle," he said.

