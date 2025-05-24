High wildfire danger continues through Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we go into Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will cool down a few degrees with wildfire danger remaining high.

Dry conditions will remain with us all through the weekend and into next week as we still don't see any significant chance of rain heading our way.

High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

By the end of next week, we'll see high temperatures climbing back into the low 100s.

Have a safe Memorial Day weekend and be sure to protect yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water!

