Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

High pressure returns and brings a big warming trend

High pressure returns to southern Arizona and will bring much warmer air back to the desert for the weekend and early next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly winter air will soon be replaced with much warmer air that will have us feeling a bit more like spring as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the 70s through the weekend and into the lower 80s for the start of the week.

Monday and Tuesday may bring temperatures that will be close to record highs for those dates.

Time to get those shorts back out of the drawer!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network