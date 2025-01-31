High pressure returns and brings a big warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly winter air will soon be replaced with much warmer air that will have us feeling a bit more like spring as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Highs will climb into the 70s through the weekend and into the lower 80s for the start of the week.

Monday and Tuesday may bring temperatures that will be close to record highs for those dates.

Time to get those shorts back out of the drawer!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

