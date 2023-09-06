Watch Now
High pressure brings the heat through the weekend

Monsoon activity stays limited
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 20:51:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is holding strong over southern Arizona and that will allow temperatures to climb even higher through the weekend.

Highs will run in the low 100s through the end of the week but, by Sunday, we'll see 106° for an afternoon high.

Monsoon won't be able to bring much relief because high pressure will cut-off most moisture to the region.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday and early next week.

Otherwise, you better keep the sunscreen handy and drink plenty of water!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

