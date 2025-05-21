High pressure brings the heat for the remainder of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Triple-digit heat is returning to southern Arizona as high pressure builds.

High temperatures will climb into the low 100s through the remainder of the week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Breezy conditions will return for the end of the week and carry through the weekend which will keep our wildfire risk high through Memorial Day.

This weekend, high temperatures will slide back into the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Protect yourself from the sun and remember to drink extra water as we go through the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

