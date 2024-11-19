High pressure brings heat back to southern Arizona

After a chilly start to the week, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over southern Arizona and will boost our temperatures back into the lower 80s to finish the week.

Overnight lows will moderate and climb back into the upper 40s to near 50° as we go into the end of the week and the weekend.

High clouds will arrive later this week, but no rain or snow is in the forecast.

Warmer than average temperatures will take us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Our roller coaster weather ride continues!

Cochise County Forecast

