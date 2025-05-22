Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

High heat and high wildfire continue for the end of the week

Summer-like heat, dry conditions and gusty wind will combine to produce more high wildfire risk throughout southern Arizona
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will continue to bring triple-digit heat to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

The combination of extremely dry conditions, hot temperatures and gusty wind will keep wildfire risk high throughout the region.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend, but conditions will remain extremely dry.

Memorial Day will bring highs in the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Please be careful with any items that could cause a spark or any flammable materials!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network