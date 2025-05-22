High heat and high wildfire continue for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will continue to bring triple-digit heat to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

The combination of extremely dry conditions, hot temperatures and gusty wind will keep wildfire risk high throughout the region.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 90s over the weekend, but conditions will remain extremely dry.

Memorial Day will bring highs in the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Please be careful with any items that could cause a spark or any flammable materials!

Cochise County Forecast

