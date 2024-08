TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunday was a relatively quiet Monsoon day after a busy Saturday night across Southern Arizona.

Expect more subdued storm activity Monday and Tuesday before Monsoon chances increase around the middle of this week.

High temperatures should stay between the upper 90s and low 100s across the Tucson area this week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 8.18.24

