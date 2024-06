TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day of thunderstorms and widespread flooding, the chances for storms won't go away. Showers will stick with us across southern Arizona for the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits for the Tucson area while Cochise County will be in the low to mid 90s for the week.

Cochise County Forecast June 22

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS