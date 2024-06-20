Watch Now
Heat, wind and thunderstorms to finish the week

Lots of weather changes arrive for the end of the week including strong wind, dangerous heat and scattered thunderstorms
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jun 19, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have a big shift in the weather heading our way that includes monsoon getting started.

Thursday, tropical moisture arrives along with gusty wind and a chance of thunderstorms.

Southeast wind will blow at 25 to 35 mph and a big surge of moisture will provide fuel for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

A decent chance of thunderstorms will continue for the end of the week and all the way through the weekend.

Thursday will also bring more Excessive Heat Warnings as high temperatures hover around 110° before cooling a few degrees for the weekend.

An exciting stretch of weather is on the way!

