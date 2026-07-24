Heat warning remains and storm chances increase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is in for another dangerously hot day Friday, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect through Saturday as temps climb 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Tucson has a 30-70% chance of reaching 110 degrees both days, while communities farther west could see highs near 115 degrees. Thunderstorm chances will remain limited Friday, with only isolated storms expected mainly south and west of Tucson.

The weather pattern shifts this weekend as monsoon moisture returns, bringing a better chance for widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms beginning Saturday and continuing into early next week.

Temperatures will gradually ease back to near normal by Monday, but daily monsoon storms are expected to remain in the forecast through at least the middle of next week, with some storms capable of becoming strong or severe.

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