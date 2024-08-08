Heat rises for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Scattered thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, for now, but the chances for rain will soon be dropping.

Thursday will bring a decent chance of rain to much of southeastern Arizona, but drier air arrives Friday and will stay with us through the weekend.

Along with drier air arriving, high temperatures will start to climb and we'll be returning to triple-digit heat for the end of the week and the weekend.

Highs will jump back into the low 100s and this trend will carry into next week as thunderstorm chances remain a bit lower.

The cooler temperatures were nice while they lasted!

