Heat remains through weekend with mild storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’ve got daily chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, with the exact coverage and intensity changing a bit each day. Some afternoons and evenings could see more activity than others, so it’s a good idea to stay flexible with outdoor plans and be ready for quick changes.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend, but a gradual cooling trend should bring things closer to normal by early next week. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until Friday at 8 p.m., so it’s important to take precautions. Drink plenty of water and try to avoid being outside during peak heat.

Storm chances this weekend will mainly focus west and southwest of Tucson. There could be some localized areas dealing with major heat risk, but it’s not expected to cover a large enough area for another warning to be issued at this time.

