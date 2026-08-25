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Heat peaks as monsoon activity pauses

Record heat possible, with little chance for rain-cooled air
Extreme heat peaks today through Thursday
Record heat possible as monsoon activity pauses
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with less than a 10% chance for thunderstorms in Tucson today. Slightly better chances for south and central Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

The EXTREME HEAT WARNING continues through Saturday.

A very low grade monsoon pattern through Wednesday with limited (10 percent or less) storm chances for most locales.

Storm chances nudge higher starting Thursday, then return to more typical levels Friday and through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Record heat possible as monsoon activity pauses

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