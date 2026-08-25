Heat peaks as monsoon activity pauses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with less than a 10% chance for thunderstorms in Tucson today. Slightly better chances for south and central Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

The EXTREME HEAT WARNING continues through Saturday.

A very low grade monsoon pattern through Wednesday with limited (10 percent or less) storm chances for most locales.

Storm chances nudge higher starting Thursday, then return to more typical levels Friday and through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Record heat possible as monsoon activity pauses

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

