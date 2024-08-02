Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Heat increases as we get closer to the weekend

Heat rises as we get closer to the weekend and will continue rising through the weekend
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active to finish the week, but some much warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

Friday, some thunderstorms will be strong and will be capable of producing heavy rain and a bit of localized flooding.

This weekend, high pressure moves closer to Arizona and will allow heat to build along with reducing our chances for rain.

High temperatures will climb as high as 108° over the weekend and will stay above 105° to start next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk