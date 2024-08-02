Heat increases as we get closer to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active to finish the week, but some much warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

Friday, some thunderstorms will be strong and will be capable of producing heavy rain and a bit of localized flooding.

This weekend, high pressure moves closer to Arizona and will allow heat to build along with reducing our chances for rain.

High temperatures will climb as high as 108° over the weekend and will stay above 105° to start next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

