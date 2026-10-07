Heat holds through Friday before rain chances grow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It'll be another warm day in Southern Arizona, with highs running about 3 to 10 degrees above average. Wednesday will be mostly dry for much of the region, though a weak disturbance could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the White Mountains this afternoon. A few storms also could develop near the international border in Cochise County. Thursday will bring another chance for a few showers in the White Mountains, along with increasing easterly breezes. Warm weather hangs on through Friday, with breezes continuing into Saturday.

The bigger weather change arrives this weekend as a storm system moves into the West and pulls more moisture into Arizona. The remnants of Hurricane Rachel could help boost moisture across southeast Arizona beginning Saturday, although the exact track remains uncertain. Rain chances will increase across much of the region, with the best chances expected Sunday into Monday. Forecast rainfall totals generally range from a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch, with some areas potentially picking up 1 to 1.5 inches. Gusty southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are also possible Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will finally ease back to near normal Sunday, then turn cooler than normal Monday into the middle of next week.

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Athena Kehoe is a multimedia journalist and producer at KGUN 9. Four years ago, Athena moved to Arizona and has not looked back at the Midwest since. She is a very avid basketball and football fan, so you might hear her getting into the games at local Tucson sports hangouts. She is eager to share stories among the Tucson community and you can reach her at athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter or LinkedIn.

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