Heat expands as we get closer to the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will climb a bit higher as we get closer to the weekend.

Highs will jump back into the low 100s through Father's Day and into the middle of next week.

Unfortunately, wind speeds will also climb and bring elevated wildfire danger back to southern Arizona.

These conditions will stay with us into next week, so let's all do our part to prevent wildfires.

Monsoon begins, but there's no sign of rain in the near forecast.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

